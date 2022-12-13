Donegal people urged to avail of free mental health support over Christmas

Donegal people who may struggle with their mental health over the Christmas period are being encouraged to avail of free counselling services.

Turn2Me, a national mental health charity, is encouraging people to avail of its free counselling sessions, free support groups and free ‘Thought Catcher’ mood diary over the Christmas period.

Turn2Me runs one-to-one counselling and support groups 365 days a year, including on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Stephen’s Day.

The charity’s CEO, Fiona O’Malley, said that many people can struggle over Christmas with anxiety, grief, depression, loneliness, and difficult family dynamics…