Donegal to learn McKenna Cup opponents this evening

The draw for the 2023 Dr McKenna Cup will take place this evening.

The competition, which gets underway on Wednesday, January 4th will offer new Donegal manager Paddy Carr his first taste of competitive action.

All nine Ulster counties will be involved in the competition – and they will be split into three groups of three with each team having one home game and one away game.

Tonight’s draw is at half past six in the Glenavon House Hotel in Cookstown.

Meanwhile in other draw matters, ATU Donegal will learn of their opposition in the Sigerson Cup on Wednesday.

The draws for the Higher Education Championship competitions will take place at Croke Park from 12noon.