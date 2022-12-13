Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Donegal to learn McKenna Cup opponents this evening

Photo Ulster GAA

The draw for the 2023 Dr McKenna Cup will take place this evening.

The competition, which gets underway on Wednesday, January 4th will offer new Donegal manager Paddy Carr his first taste of competitive action.

All nine Ulster counties will be involved in the competition – and they will be split into three groups of three with each team having one home game and one away game.

Tonight’s draw is at half past six in the Glenavon House Hotel in Cookstown.

Meanwhile in other draw matters, ATU Donegal will learn of their opposition in the Sigerson Cup on Wednesday.

The draws for the Higher Education Championship competitions will take place at Croke Park from 12noon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

grainne garda slot
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate incidents in Killybegs, Killygordon and Buncrana

13 December 2022
Electricity
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pre-pay power customers set for more energy credits

13 December 2022
Garda Exterior
Audio, News, Top Stories

Garda injured after patrol car rammed in Ballyshannon

13 December 2022
european-commission-building-flags
Audio, News, Top Stories

Provisional fish quota discussions end in Brussels

13 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

grainne garda slot
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate incidents in Killybegs, Killygordon and Buncrana

13 December 2022
Electricity
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pre-pay power customers set for more energy credits

13 December 2022
Garda Exterior
Audio, News, Top Stories

Garda injured after patrol car rammed in Ballyshannon

13 December 2022
european-commission-building-flags
Audio, News, Top Stories

Provisional fish quota discussions end in Brussels

13 December 2022
Mica House 14
News, Top Stories

Special Council meeting to discuss alternative accommodation for defective block homeowners

13 December 2022
Mica House 5
Audio, News, Top Stories

Progress being made on processing of redress scheme applications

13 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube