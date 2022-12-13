Donegal to start the year against Monaghan and Down

Donegal, under the new reign of Paddy Carr, will start their 2023 season with fixtures against Monaghan and Down in the Dr McKenna Cup.

The draw on Tuesday evening pipped the Farney and Mourne men as the counties opponents in Section A of the traditional start of year competition.

Tyrone, Derry and Fermanagh are in Section B with holders Armagh, Cavan and Antrim in Section C.

The Ulster Council will confirm the fixture details soon.