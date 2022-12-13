Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Elective procedures being postponed at LUH

Some elective procedures are being postponed at Letterkenny University Hospital due to site pressures.

The hospital remains under significant pressure with high attendances and long wait times in the Emergency Department in recent days.

All available beds at the hospital are in use.

In a statement, Saolta says every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

Due to the pressures on the site and the lack of bed capacity, the hospital is postponing a number of elective day case and inpatient adult procedures. Urgent, time sensitive cases are being prioritised. Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

Outpatient appointments are proceeding as usual and people should come to their appointments unless advised otherwise. However, anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or is a contact of someone with COVID-19 should not come to their appointment and should reschedule by contacting the number on their appointment letter.

The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

twitter logo 2
Entertainment

Twitter labels Norwegian government accounts as Nigerian

13 December 2022
christmas movie
Entertainment

What is your go to festive feel good film?

13 December 2022
luh new 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mother speaks out after ill son waits 32 hours for a bed at LUH

13 December 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica Action Group calls for Senator Blaney to apologise over remarks

13 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

twitter logo 2
Entertainment

Twitter labels Norwegian government accounts as Nigerian

13 December 2022
christmas movie
Entertainment

What is your go to festive feel good film?

13 December 2022
luh new 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mother speaks out after ill son waits 32 hours for a bed at LUH

13 December 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica Action Group calls for Senator Blaney to apologise over remarks

13 December 2022
Nine Til Noon, Playback

Nine ’til Noon Show – Community Garda Information

13 December 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
Nine Til Noon, Playback

Nine ’til Noon Show – How to deal with family relationships at Christmas

13 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube