Elective procedures being postponed at LUH

Some elective procedures are being postponed at Letterkenny University Hospital due to site pressures.

The hospital remains under significant pressure with high attendances and long wait times in the Emergency Department in recent days.

All available beds at the hospital are in use.

In a statement, Saolta says every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

Due to the pressures on the site and the lack of bed capacity, the hospital is postponing a number of elective day case and inpatient adult procedures. Urgent, time sensitive cases are being prioritised. Patients are being contacted directly if their procedure is being postponed.

Outpatient appointments are proceeding as usual and people should come to their appointments unless advised otherwise. However, anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or is a contact of someone with COVID-19 should not come to their appointment and should reschedule by contacting the number on their appointment letter.

The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.