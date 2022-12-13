Funding boost for Mulroy Youth project

A new project aimed at helping youths in North Donegal into employment has recieved a major funding boost.

The Mulroy Youth Engagement Project- The ‘M.Y.E Future’ Project has received funding of over €147,000 from the International Fund for Ireland (IFI) to work with young people aged 16-25 over the course of an initial two-year project.

The project aims to create a better future through the development of employment skills, mentoring support, confidence building and provision of emotional well-being programmes.

Declan Meehan, Manager of MDRC, says he is very excited about the potential this project has to impact positively on the lives of so many young people in our community…..9