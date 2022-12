A member of An Garda Siochana has been injured after a patrol car was rammed in Ballyshannon.

In a series of dangerous driving incidents last week, a second Garda was forced to seek cover when a car was driven at them.

Garda Grainne Doherty says it was a very traumatic and frightening experience for Gardai

She is appealing to anyone who has any information about a red Skoda Fabia to come forward: