Gardai investigate incidents in Killybegs, Killygordon and Buncrana

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing for
information in relation to a burglary that
occurred in the area of Conlon Road,
Killybegs between 8.30pm on Wednesday
the 7 th of December and 7am on Thursday
the 8 th of December. An unlocked shed
was entered at a house in that area and a
number of items were stolen from there
namely a bag of coal, a circular hand saw
and a builder’s wheelbarrow. We appeal
to anybody who may have observed any
suspicious activity in that area between
those dates to contact Gardaí in
Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.
We would like to issue a quick reminder in
relation to security measures for gardens and
garden sheds as there was an appeal made
last week also in relation to a power washer
that was stolen from a garden.
• Don’t help the burglar; safely store away
ladders, tools etc.
• Use quality locks on garden sheds, chain
valuable property, tools, bikes etc. within.
Ensure that your shed is secure and locked at
all times.
• Property mark and photograph valuable
possession. Take note of serial numbers.
• Consider defensive planting, e.g. thorny
plants around the perimeter for extra
security.
– Letterkenny Gardaí are investigating the
theft of diesel from a lorry that was
parked at the Red Hughes Clubhouse in
Killygordon between 7pm on Thursday the
8 th of December and 6.40am on Friday the
9 th of December. No damage was caused
to the lorry and access to it was not
gained. We appeal to anybody who
noticed any activity in or around the
Clubhouse grounds between those times
to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-
9167100. The Garda Confidential line may
be contacted on 1800 666 111.
– On Saturday the 10 th of December at
11.25pm, Buncrana Gardaí received a
report that a car was on fire at Altashane,
Carndonagh. The fire services and Gardaí
attended the scene. The car in question
was off road. There were no people
present at the scene. We appeal to any
road users who may have travelled in that
area and who witnessed the incident to
contact Gardaí in Buncrana. If anybody
travelled in that area who had a dash cam
around that time, we would like to hear
from them also. Gardaí may be contacted
in Buncrana on 074-9320540.