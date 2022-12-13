Gardai investigate incidents in Killybegs, Killygordon and Buncrana

Gardai in Donegal are urging people to ensure their sheds are locked after a number of items were taken from a shed at a house on Conlon Road in Killybegs on last Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Gardaí say the shed was entered between 8.30pm and 7am.

A quantity of coal, a builder’s wheelbarrow and a circular saw were taken. Gardai in Ballyshannon are investigating.

In Killygordon, a quantity of diesel was taken from a lorry parked at the Red Hughes Clubhouse between 7 o’clock on Thursday evening and twenty to seven on Friday morning.

No damage was done to the lorry itself.

Meanwhile, on Saturday night, Gardai in Inishowen received a report of a car on fire at Altashane,

Carndonagh. The car was off road, and there were no people present at the scene.

Gardai are urguing anyone with information or dash cam footage to come forward.

***********************

Details in full –

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are appealing for

information in relation to a burglary that

occurred in the area of Conlon Road,

Killybegs between 8.30pm on Wednesday

the 7 th of December and 7am on Thursday

the 8 th of December. An unlocked shed

was entered at a house in that area and a

number of items were stolen from there

namely a bag of coal, a circular hand saw

and a builder’s wheelbarrow. We appeal

to anybody who may have observed any

suspicious activity in that area between

those dates to contact Gardaí in

Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.

We would like to issue a quick reminder in

relation to security measures for gardens and

garden sheds as there was an appeal made

last week also in relation to a power washer

that was stolen from a garden.

• Don’t help the burglar; safely store away

ladders, tools etc.

• Use quality locks on garden sheds, chain

valuable property, tools, bikes etc. within.

Ensure that your shed is secure and locked at

all times.

• Property mark and photograph valuable

possession. Take note of serial numbers.

• Consider defensive planting, e.g. thorny

plants around the perimeter for extra

security.

– Letterkenny Gardaí are investigating the

theft of diesel from a lorry that was

parked at the Red Hughes Clubhouse in

Killygordon between 7pm on Thursday the

8 th of December and 6.40am on Friday the

9 th of December. No damage was caused

to the lorry and access to it was not

gained. We appeal to anybody who

noticed any activity in or around the

Clubhouse grounds between those times

to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-

9167100. The Garda Confidential line may

be contacted on 1800 666 111.

– On Saturday the 10 th of December at

11.25pm, Buncrana Gardaí received a

report that a car was on fire at Altashane,

Carndonagh. The fire services and Gardaí

attended the scene. The car in question

was off road. There were no people

present at the scene. We appeal to any

road users who may have travelled in that

area and who witnessed the incident to

contact Gardaí in Buncrana. If anybody

travelled in that area who had a dash cam

around that time, we would like to hear

from them also. Gardaí may be contacted

in Buncrana on 074-9320540.