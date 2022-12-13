Jonathan Dowdall to be questioned on recording of him and Gerry Hutch

Jonathan Dowdall is expected to be asked about a recorded conversation between him and Gerry Hutch when the Regency hotel murder trial resumes this morning.

Yesterday, the former Sinn Féin councillor told the judges that Mr Hutch told him he was one of the men who shot David Byrne at the Dublin hotel in 2016.

The trial ended a bit earlier than expected yesterday after a legal issue arose.

Just before they broke up for the day, the prosecution was about to ask Jonathan Dowdall about a recorded conversation between him and Gerry Hutch as they drove to and from Northern Ireland on the 7th of March 2016 -one month after David Byrne was shot dead when armed men stormed an event at the Regency hotel.

Dowdall said yesterday that the purpose of that trip was to meet with his Republican contacts, at the request of Mr Hutch, with a view to bringing an end to the feud with the Kinahans.

Dowdall said he didn’t realise his jeep had been bugged.

In his direct evidence yesterday, he also claimed Mr Hutch confessed to being one of the men who shot Mr Byrne. He claimed this happened just a few days after the shooting.

Mr Hutch denies the murder charge.