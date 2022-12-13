Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Man arrested over attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane

Police in Strabane investigating the attempted murder of two police officers have arrested a 28-year-old man.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized.

The attempted murder investigation continues, and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Additionally, information and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22A02-PO1 Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

twitter logo 2
Entertainment

Twitter labels Norwegian government accounts as Nigerian

13 December 2022
christmas movie
Entertainment

What is your go to festive feel good film?

13 December 2022
luh new 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mother speaks out after ill son waits 32 hours for a bed at LUH

13 December 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica Action Group calls for Senator Blaney to apologise over remarks

13 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

twitter logo 2
Entertainment

Twitter labels Norwegian government accounts as Nigerian

13 December 2022
christmas movie
Entertainment

What is your go to festive feel good film?

13 December 2022
luh new 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mother speaks out after ill son waits 32 hours for a bed at LUH

13 December 2022
Mica Protest Oct 21
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica Action Group calls for Senator Blaney to apologise over remarks

13 December 2022
Nine Til Noon, Playback

Nine ’til Noon Show – Community Garda Information

13 December 2022
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
Nine Til Noon, Playback

Nine ’til Noon Show – How to deal with family relationships at Christmas

13 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube