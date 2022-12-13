Man arrested over attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane

Police in Strabane investigating the attempted murder of two police officers have arrested a 28-year-old man.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized.

The attempted murder investigation continues, and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Additionally, information and media can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22A02-PO1 Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org