Mica Action Group calls for Senator Blaney to apologise over remarks



The Mica Action Group have called on Senator Niall Blaney to apologise for his recent comments which are a ‘gross misrepresentation’ of their campaign.

MAG has sent a letter to Senator Niall Blaney who claimed there’s a campaign of opposition to the redress scheme being orchestrated by Sinn Fein for political purposes, and made claims that Council officials have been subject to online abuse from campaigners.

Mica Action Group chairperson Lisa Hone says his comments are not reflective of the campaign in Donegal and they had left a lot of affected homeowners disappointed…