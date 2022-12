A Donegal mother has spoken out after her son who has Cerebal Palsey and neurological disorders was forced to wait 32 hours for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Oisin attended the Emergency Department on Tuesday last after becoming unwell.

His mother, Tanya told today’s Nine til Noon Show that he was visibility distressed being forced to sit in his wheelchair for hours on end.

She says in the end up she chose to nurse him at home……..