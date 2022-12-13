Progress being made on processing of redress scheme applications

Progress on the processing of the defective concrete blocks grant scheme applications has been welcomed however, the Chair of Donegal County Council’s Strategic Policy Committee on Housing says it must continue at a faster pace.

To date, 1,076 stage one applications have been received with 436 approved and 639 being assessed.

118 stage 2 grant approval applications have been submitted with 73 approved and 42 awaiting further information.

Cllr Johnny McGuinness says more resources are required to ensure applications are processed faster: