Richard Kerr sticking with AMD for 2023

Following a successful second season with Richard Kerr, Scottish-based AMD Motorsport will contest the 2023 Pirelli National Superstock Championship with the Irish rider once again.

Kerr, from Kilmacrennan in County Donegal, finished fifth in the 2022 series aboard a 1000cc AMD Motorsport Honda, which included two wins at both Knockhill and Donington Park as well as clinching the Sunflower Trophy at Bishopscourt at the end of the season

Team owners Fraser and Mary Dykes will again oversee the challenge from their Dumfries base where they run a plant hire and contracting business servicing the construction and forestry sectors throughout the UK and will provide the 22-year-old with a brand-new Jackson Racing-prepared Honda Fireblade for the 11-round series with Simon Bleasdale remaining as Crew Chief.

The opening round of the Pirelli National Superstock Championship takes place at Silverstone over Easter (7-9 April).

Meanwhile, Kerr has been keeping busy by contesting the Supermoto Northern Ireland Winter Series which he currently leads on 139 points. Two wins and a third at the opening round at Nutts Corner was followed by another victory and two seconds at round two at Kirkistown whilst he also took victory in the Philip Wiley Memorial race. The final two rounds are set to take place in early 2023.

Richard Kerr: “I’m really happy to be staying with AMD Motorsport and am very much looking forward to working with Fraser and Mary for a third successive season. We’ve made good progress each year with this season, in particular, being very successful with a number of wins and podiums and a strong fifth overall in the championship. Working with Simon for the first time, we learnt a lot, both in terms of ourselves and the Honda Fireblade and we developed a really good understanding so all the ingredients are there for another successful season.”

“Wins are, first and foremost, the target and if I can score consistently well at each round, I should be in contention for the title come the year end. It’s not going to be easy but fighting for wins and podiums at each round has to be the aim. I’m enjoying the off-season with outings in the Supermoto Winter Series and working hard in the gym and with pre-season testing planned in both Spain and the UK, we’ll be fully prepared come round one.”

Fraser Dykes, Team Owner: “We’re really pleased that Richard is staying with us for a third season and we’re all looking forward to getting going again. The new bike is being prepared as we speak and having made massive strides forward in the last two seasons, we’re looking forward to more wins and podiums in 2023. Richard’s served his apprenticeship in the class and I firmly believe that both he and AMD Motorsport will be championship contenders next year. There’s no reason why we can’t compete for the title and that has to be the aim.”

