Very high pollution levels recorded in North West

Very high pollution levels have been recorded in the North West.

The air quality in Strabane is currently at 8 which is deemed high.

Derry City and Strabane District Council is warning that people most at risk to the harmful effects of pollution are the young, elderly and those with existing heart and respiratory conditions.

The Council is reminding the public of what steps they can take to minimise air pollution from their own homes during this period of prolonged colder weather.

It’s after very high pollution levels were recorded over the weekend, particularly in the Strabane and Newtownstewart areas.

The Council says it recognises during the cost of living crisis local people are looking for alternative ways to heat homes and using solid fuel either as a primary or secondary heating source.

Unfortunately burning solid fossil fuels they says, can give rise to high pollution levels in the form of particulate matter which can be harmful to health, especially for those with underlying health conditions.

A fine of up to £1,000 could be imposed if someone is caught burning smoky coal in the Smoke Control Areas of Strabane, Castlederg and Newtonstewart.

Officers from the Council’s Environmental Health Service will continue to undertake enforcement activities to ensure compliance.