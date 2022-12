Funding has been awarded for a major development at Drumboe Woods.

Just under €50,000 has been granted to progress plans for a nature based playspace and the Drumboe bowl multifunctional outspace.

The funding will be used to procure a Landscape Architect Design team to develop concept designs and secure requisite and statutory approvals to develop the facility.

The funding has been welcomed by Ballybofey Stranolar Cathoirleach Cllr Patrick McGowan.