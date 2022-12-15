Boil water notice issued for Rosses area

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), Irish Water and Donegal County Council have issued a Boil Water Notice for customers supplied by Rosses Regional Public Water Supply with immediate effect.

The notice, arising out of operational and mechanical issues at Crolly Water Treatment Plant caused by the freezing weather conditions, has been put in place to protect the health of approximately 10,000 customers.

The areas affected by the Boil Water Notice include Crolly, Loughanure, Annagry, Kinncasslagh, Burtonport, Dungloe, Gweedore, Gola Island, Inishfree Island and all areas and group water schemes supplied by Crolly Water Treatment Plant.

Customers can check if their property is included by visiting the Water Quality section of www.water.ie and entering the property’s Eircode or by calling the Irish Water customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278. A map of the area is attached and available to view on the supply and service section of water.ie.

A number of customers on the Rosses Regional Public Water Supply will experience disruptions today, but it’s expected that a full supply will be restored later this afternoon.

Customers are advised to boil water before use until further notice.

Drinking water experts from Irish Water and Donegal County Council are working to rectify the issues at the treatment plant and lift the temporary notice as quickly and as safely as possible, in consultation with the HSE.

Irish Water’s, Seamus O’Brien, regrets the inconvenience to impacted customers, adding, “ The freezing temperatures has impacted treatment capabilities at the plant. Public health is Irish Water’s number one priority, and we would like to advise customers that the notice has been put in place to protect public health. We completely understand the community’s frustration and can assure everyone that we are working tirelessly to resolve the issues affecting the treatment plant. We again apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communication on Boil Water Notices. Customers are reminded that the water is safe to consume once boiled.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking;

Drinks made with water;

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating;

Brushing of teeth;

Making of ice – discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges. Make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

Use boiled water when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads);

Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling;

Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink;

Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water;

Preparing Infant Formula: Where a Boil Water Notice is in place, you can prepare infant formula from tap water that has been boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute) and cooled beforehand. Bottled water can also be used to make up infant formula. All bottled water, with the exception of natural mineral water, is regulated to the same standard as drinking water. It is best not to use bottled water labelled as ‘Natural Mineral Water’ as it can have high levels of sodium (salt) and other minerals, although it rarely does. ‘Natural Mineral Water’ can be used if no other water is available, for as short a time as possible, as it is important to keep babies hydrated. If bottled water is used to make up infant formula it should be boiled once (rolling boil for 1 minute), and cooled in the normal way. Ready-to-use formula that does not need added water can also be used.

Updates are available on our Water Supply Updates section on water.ie, on Twitter @IWCare and via our customer care helpline, open 24/7 on 1800 278 278.