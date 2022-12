A Buncrana Councillor has hit out at motorists who ‘selfishly ignore’ disabled parking bays in Buncrana.

Cllr Jack Murray says there have been a number of occasions when motorists have parked in disabled bays without a blue badge or a disability.

A number of motorists have been fined in recent weeks for the offence.

Cllr Murray has called on the Council to put measures in place to ensure those people who need to use the spaces can do so without obstruction…..