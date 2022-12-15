Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Director of Patient Experience Survey says findings should be acted on

HIQA’s Director of Health told Highland Radio News today that the National Inpatient Experience Survey ensures that the voice of patients is heard by those who can implement change and improve healthcare in Ireland.

Rachel Flynn is the survey’s Programme Director, and says the intention is that the observations made in the survey are acted on, and the rights of all people using health and social care services are protected.

She says this year’s findings have already been reported to the hospital and the HSE…….

