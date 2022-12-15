Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Drink and drug drivers destroy and shatter lives – DRSWG

Never, ever drink or drug drive.

That’s the warning from the Donegal Road Safety Working Group as the festive season approaches.

The group is appealing to motorists to drive responsibly over Christmas and New Year as alcohol and drugs continue to be a significant contributory factor in fatal collisions.

As the festive season approaches, stark warnings have been issued to road-users about the consequences of drink-driving.

An Garda Siochana have launched their annual Christmas Drink Driving campaign which is supported by the Donegal Road Safety Working Group, as part of their ongoing road safety awareness programme.

Inspector Seamus McGonigle says people should be aware that any amount of drugs or alcohol in their system will affect their driving.

While Brian O’Donnell, Donegal County Council Road Safety Officer says driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs doesn’t happen by accident, it happens by choice he says and those choices could have devastating consequences.

He says, one second, one wrong decision can change yours and everyone’s lives around you forever.

To date, 8 people have lost their lives on Donegal roads in 2022.

