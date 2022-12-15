Former Donegal solider believes security in Lebanon needs to be stepped up

The army’s Chief of Staff says the convoy attacked last night in Lebanon included two Irish soldiers who were heading back home to attend family funerals.

Seán Clancy says the death of one of the soldiers in the attack on an armoured vehicle, has left a ‘deep wound’ within the Defence Forces.

The soldier was one of 8 Irish Defence Forces personnel travelling in the convoy which was heading towards Beirut.

The attack on one of the armoured vehicles by a hostile group, has also left another solider in a critical condition.

Donegal man Michael Walker is a former Defence Force member who served in Lebanon.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he said he believes security should be stepped up: