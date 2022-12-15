Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Former Donegal solider believes security in Lebanon needs to be stepped up

The army’s Chief of Staff says the convoy attacked last night in Lebanon included two Irish soldiers who were heading back home to attend family funerals.

Seán Clancy says the death of one of the soldiers in the attack on an armoured vehicle, has left a ‘deep wound’ within the Defence Forces.

The soldier was one of 8 Irish Defence Forces personnel travelling in the convoy which was heading towards Beirut.

The attack on one of the armoured vehicles by a hostile group, has also left another solider in a critical condition.

Donegal man Michael Walker is a former Defence Force member who served in Lebanon.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he said he believes security should be stepped up:

candle
News, Top Stories

Soldier shot dead in Lebanon was from Donegal

15 December 2022
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

84% of LUH inpatients rate their experience as ‘good’ or ‘very good’

15 December 2022
IMG_4415
Audio, News, Top Stories

DMRT appeals to motorists to heed ‘blocked road’ signs

15 December 2022
Inspector, Seamus McGonigle, with Garda members Barry Gallagher, Pat Geraghty, Stephen Campbell, Ignatius McCready and Stepehn Carroll at the launch of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign in Donegal on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Drink and drug drivers destroy and shatter lives – DRSWG

15 December 2022
Advertisement

Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

