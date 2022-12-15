Irish solider killed and second seriously injured in Lebanon

An Irish soldier has been killed and a second seriously injured in a serious incident in Lebanon.

They were among 8 Irish personnel travelling in a convoy of armoured vehicles which came under attack.

A statement from the Defence Forces this morning outlines the tragic events which unfolded in Lebanon.

8 Irish soldiers were travelling to Beirut in convoy of two Armoured Utility Vehicles when they came under small arms fire just after 9 o’clock last night Irish time.

Four soldiers were rushed to Raee Hospital near Sidon.

One was pronounced dead on arrival, a second was rushed to surgery and is now in a serious condition.

The two others were treated for minor injuries, while the other 4 Irish soldiers were not injured and are safe and accounted for.

The names of those involved aren’t being released by the Defence Forces right now, but their families have been informed.

In a statement the Defence Minister says he learned of the death of the Irish soldier with ‘profound sadness and a deep sense of shock’.

Simon Coveney’s expressed ‘utmost sorrow’ on behalf of the people of Ireland and says a full investigation must be carried out.

The President says he learned of the death of an Irish soldier in Lebanon with ‘deepest sorrow’.

In a statement President Higgins, who is also Supreme Commander of the Defence Forces, offered his condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the peacekeeper who died and wished a speedy recovery to the other personnel injured in the attack.