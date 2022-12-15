Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Malin Head has Ireland’s mildest temperatures, but the cold snap continues

Temperatures are expected to fall to minus 8 degrees in places again tonight, but Donegal will escape the worst of it.

Met Eireann says the lowest temperature so far recorded overnight was minus 8 degrees in counties Roscommon and Galway.

On the east coast, a low of minus 6.4 degrees was recorded in Dunsany in Co. Meath, while temperatures at Dublin Airport fell to minus 4.1 degrees.

A status orange warning is in place for 19 counties until midday today, with another orange alert coming into effect from 6pm for all counties bar Donegal.

Meteorologist with Met Eireann, Michelle Dillon, says the west and midlands were the coldest overnight, while the mildest temperatures being recorded at Malin Head………

Bryan Cannon is the Director of Roads Services with Donegal County Council. He says roads in Donegal remain in a treacherous condition, and winter maintenance has been the priority of his department for the past week.

Speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show, he stressed there are no concerns about grit and salt supplies at present………..

candle
News, Top Stories

Soldier shot dead in Lebanon was from Donegal

15 December 2022
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

84% of LUH inpatients rate their experience as ‘good’ or ‘very good’

15 December 2022
IMG_4415
Audio, News, Top Stories

DMRT appeals to motorists to heed ‘blocked road’ signs

15 December 2022
Inspector, Seamus McGonigle, with Garda members Barry Gallagher, Pat Geraghty, Stephen Campbell, Ignatius McCready and Stepehn Carroll at the launch of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign in Donegal on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Drink and drug drivers destroy and shatter lives – DRSWG

15 December 2022
