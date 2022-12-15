Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Minutes silence held in Dail in memory of Private Seán Rooney

A minutes silence has been held in the Dail this afternoon in memory of Private Seán Rooney, a native of Donegal who was killed in Lebanon.

The 23 year old from Newtowncunningham whose home unit was the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk was travelling in an Armoured Utility Vehicle on the way to Beirut when it came under attack by a group, which has been described by the Head of the Irish Defence forces as ‘an aggressive mob’.

22 year old private Shane Kearney from Killeagh in County Cork with a home unit of 1 Cavalry Squadron in Collins Barracks Cork was seriously injured in the ambush also.

In tributes in the Dail led by the Leas-Cheann Comhairle, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says the country is united in grief:

 

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle also expressed his sympathies on the tragic loss of Private Rooney:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 December 2022
Candle
News, Top Stories

Body found in Killybegs

15 December 2022
IMG-4417
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minutes silence held in Dail in memory of Private Seán Rooney

15 December 2022
experience banner
Audio, News, Top Stories

Director of Patient Experience Survey says findings should be acted on

15 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 December 2022
Candle
News, Top Stories

Body found in Killybegs

15 December 2022
IMG-4417
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minutes silence held in Dail in memory of Private Seán Rooney

15 December 2022
experience banner
Audio, News, Top Stories

Director of Patient Experience Survey says findings should be acted on

15 December 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Soldier shot dead in Lebanon was from Donegal

15 December 2022
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

84% of LUH inpatients rate their experience as ‘good’ or ‘very good’

15 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube