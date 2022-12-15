Motorist arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Letterkenny

A motorist has been arrested in Letterkenny on suspicion of drug driving.

While out on patrol last night, Gardaí from the Roads Policing Unit in Letterkenny carried out an oral fluid test which detected cannabis in the driver’s system. They were subsequently arrested and a blood specimen collected at the Garda Station which will now be sent to the MBRS for analysis.

Gardai are warning drivers to never get behind the wheel of any vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and to not make selfish decisions that could cost others their lives.