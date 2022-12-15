Overcrowding increase over past decade at LUH shows government’s failing – Deputy Doherty

A Donegal Deputy says the government has failed patients and healthcare workers as over 1,000 people were left on hospital trolleys at Letterkenny University Hospital last month.

1,108 people were on hospital trollies without beds in Letterkenny University Hospital during November.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says the government has failed as in 2011 there was only 81 patients forced to wait on trolleys at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Deputy Doherty says the massive increase in overcrowding in the past decade is alarming and an example of the failing government…