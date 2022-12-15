Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Overnight snowfall affecting Donegal roads

There’s some travel disruption in Donegal this morning following overnight snow and icy conditions.

The Dungloe, Fintown to Letterkenny Road is currently blocked due to a number of vehicles stuck on the route.

Meanwhile, the Lough Salt road which remains closed this morning after a number of vehicles got into difficulty.

Some parts of the country recorded temperatures of close to minus 10 overnight , with a status orange ice warning still in place for much of the country until midday.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning will also remain in place for the entire country until tomorrow.

