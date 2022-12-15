Overnight snowfall affecting Donegal roads

There’s some travel disruption in Donegal this morning following overnight snow and icy conditions.

The Dungloe, Fintown to Letterkenny Road is currently blocked due to a number of vehicles stuck on the route.

Meanwhile, the Lough Salt road which remains closed this morning after a number of vehicles got into difficulty.

Some parts of the country recorded temperatures of close to minus 10 overnight , with a status orange ice warning still in place for much of the country until midday.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning will also remain in place for the entire country until tomorrow.