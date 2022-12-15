Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Soldier shot dead in Lebanon was from Donegal

The soldier who died after his convoy came under attack in Lebanon last night was 23 year old Private Seán Rooney, a native of Newtowncunningham.

He joined the Defence Forces in March 2019, and is attached to the 27th Infantry Battalion in Dundalk, and was serving with the 101st Infantry Battalion, UNIFIL. He previously served overseas with the 119 Infantry Battalion, UNIFIL.

The soldier who is undergoing treatment for serious injuries is 22 year old County Cork native Private Shane Kearney.

A minute silence was held in the Dail this afternoon in memory of Private Rooney.

In a series of tributes, led by the Leas-Cheann Comhairle, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says the country is united in grief:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

experience banner
Audio, News, Top Stories

Director of Patient Experience Survey says findings should be acted on

15 December 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Soldier shot dead in Lebanon was from Donegal

15 December 2022
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

84% of LUH inpatients rate their experience as ‘good’ or ‘very good’

15 December 2022
IMG_4415
Audio, News, Top Stories

DMRT appeals to motorists to heed ‘blocked road’ signs

15 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

experience banner
Audio, News, Top Stories

Director of Patient Experience Survey says findings should be acted on

15 December 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Soldier shot dead in Lebanon was from Donegal

15 December 2022
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

84% of LUH inpatients rate their experience as ‘good’ or ‘very good’

15 December 2022
IMG_4415
Audio, News, Top Stories

DMRT appeals to motorists to heed ‘blocked road’ signs

15 December 2022
Inspector, Seamus McGonigle, with Garda members Barry Gallagher, Pat Geraghty, Stephen Campbell, Ignatius McCready and Stepehn Carroll at the launch of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign in Donegal on Thursday last. Photo Clive Wasson
News, Top Stories

Drink and drug drivers destroy and shatter lives – DRSWG

15 December 2022
Irish Army 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Former Donegal solider believes security in Lebanon needs to be stepped up

15 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube