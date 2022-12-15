Soldier shot dead in Lebanon was from Donegal

The soldier who died after his convoy came under attack in Lebanon last night was 23 year old Private Seán Rooney, a native of Newtowncunningham.

He joined the Defence Forces in March 2019, and is attached to the 27th Infantry Battalion in Dundalk, and was serving with the 101st Infantry Battalion, UNIFIL. He previously served overseas with the 119 Infantry Battalion, UNIFIL.

The soldier who is undergoing treatment for serious injuries is 22 year old County Cork native Private Shane Kearney.

A minute silence was held in the Dail this afternoon in memory of Private Rooney.

In a series of tributes, led by the Leas-Cheann Comhairle, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says the country is united in grief: