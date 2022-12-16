Council would love ‘freer arm’ to help defective block homeowners

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says today’s meeting highlighted the Council’s role in the defective block scheme and the limitations they face from government.

A special meeting of Donegal County Council was held earleir today to discuss the defective blocks issue and the role of the Council within the scheme was clearly outlined.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Liam Blaney says the Council would love a freer arm to be able to do more to help defective block homeowners but unfortunately, they must await the government go ahead before proceeding with some aspects of the scheme..