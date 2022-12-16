Councillor says Crolly Boil Water Notice raises serious questions

A local councillor has raised concerns about the newly installed Crolly Water Treatment Plant following operational and mechanical issues at the plant yesterday.

A Boil Water Notice for customers supplied by Rosses Regional Public Water Supply was issued yesterday following issues at Crolly Water Treatment Plant caused by the freezing weather conditions.

The notice is impacting around 10,000 customers.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says he wants Irish Water to explain how the new state of the art facility has malfunctioned in the cold weather………..