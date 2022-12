Donegal TD Joe McHugh says he doesn’t believe his decision to vote confidence in Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien contradicts his decision earlier this year to vote against the Defective Blocks legislation and leave the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show, Deputy McHugh said he believes there can be improvements to the redress legislation, and his vote this week reflects his belief that this government can deliver an acceptable scheme…………