Homecoming reception for cross-country medal winners

A homecoming reception was held on Thursday evening by Finn Valley AC for the club’s European Cross Country medal winners.

Sean McGinley won silver with the under-20 Ireland men’s team at the championships in Turin last Sunday while the Flanagan twins, Eilish and Roisin led the Irish women’s senior team to bronze.

The history-making trio were given a great reception and their achievements are an appropriate finale to a great year for the club.

Among those in attendance was 800m European bronze medal winner Mark English.