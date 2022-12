A Defence Forces Captain says the loss of Private Séan Rooney, a native of Newtowncunningham is felt very strongly throughout the force.

The armoured vehicle in which the 23 year old was travelling in came under attack on Wednesday night near Beirut.

Another soldier was injured and remains in a serious conditions.

Three separate investigations are now underway.

Captain Kevin Kenny told the Nine til Noon Show that the death of a member of the defence forces spans many spheres: