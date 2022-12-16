McShane wins Ulster boxing title as Gormley just misses out

The Ulster Elite Boxing Championships took place in the Guildhall in Derry – with 12 contests and 500 people packed into the venue.

Letterkenny featherweight puncher Paddy McShane emerged victorious in his bout against Tiarnan Glennon of St Josephs. He won 3-2 to be crowned the Ulster champion.

He will now go onto the national elite finals in January.

Donegal’s other finalist, Cahir Gormley of Illies Golden Gloves just missed out in his bout against Barry McReynolds of the Holy Trinity Club, losing on a 3-2 decision