Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

McShane wins Ulster boxing title as Gormley just misses out

The Ulster Elite Boxing Championships took place in the Guildhall in Derry  – with 12 contests and 500 people packed into the venue.

Letterkenny featherweight puncher Paddy McShane emerged victorious in his bout against Tiarnan Glennon of St Josephs. He won 3-2 to be crowned the Ulster champion.

He will now go onto the national elite finals in January.

Donegal’s other finalist, Cahir Gormley of Illies Golden Gloves just missed out in his bout against Barry McReynolds of the Holy Trinity Club, losing on a 3-2 decision

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

joemchu
Audio, News, Top Stories

Current government can deliver an acceptable Defective Blocks scheme – McHugh

16 December 2022
Sean Rooney
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Loss of Private Séan Rooney felt very strongly’ – Defence Forces Captain

16 December 2022
Thomas Dail Mica
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy believes there should be no social housing income limit

16 December 2022
bishop alan mc guckian
News, Top Stories

Bishop of Raphoe expresses sympathy on passing of Private Séan Rooney

16 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

joemchu
Audio, News, Top Stories

Current government can deliver an acceptable Defective Blocks scheme – McHugh

16 December 2022
Sean Rooney
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Loss of Private Séan Rooney felt very strongly’ – Defence Forces Captain

16 December 2022
Thomas Dail Mica
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal Deputy believes there should be no social housing income limit

16 December 2022
bishop alan mc guckian
News, Top Stories

Bishop of Raphoe expresses sympathy on passing of Private Séan Rooney

16 December 2022
320541387_691280392618828_7803455887909597367_n
Audio, News, Top Stories

Driver detected at almost 2.5 times legal alcohol limit in Letterkenny

16 December 2022
candle
Audio, News, Top Stories

St Eunan’s College pay tribute to former pupil Séan Rooney

16 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube