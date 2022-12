A special council meeting of Donegal County Council has been adjourned.

The meeting was adjourned following exchanges between Cllr Frank McBrearty and Cathoirleach Liam Blaney.

Cllr Frank McBrearty raised an issue surrounding questions he asked which have not received a reply too.

He was asked by Cllr Liam Blaney to stick to the agenda but a row ensued and the meeting was adjourned.

The meeting has since resumed.