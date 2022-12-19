Donegal County Council publishes gender pay gap figures

Donegal County Council has today published its Gender Pay Gap Report for 2022.

Statement in full –

Donegal County Council has today published its Gender Pay Gap Report for 2022. The gender pay gap is the difference in the average hourly wage of men and women across a workforce. Employers with more than 250 employees in Ireland are now required to publish their gender pay gap data.

The 2022 report shows a Mean Gender Pay Gap of 0% and a Median Gender Pay Gap of -11.04%

Publishing our gender pay gap data helps to reinforce our focus on supporting an open and inclusive workplace at Donegal County Council]. Our organisation is a place where all employees have the same opportunities for recognition and career development and are treated fairly and equitably at work. We continue to be committed to addressing workplace barriers to equality and creating an open and inclusive workplace community. Many equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives and supports are already in place, and we will continue to work in this area.

The local authority sector gives people the opportunity to play a key role in the positive development of their county and community. As an employer, Donegal County Council is committed to providing a positive and supportive environment for employees. The Council offer flexible and family friendly arrangements, blended working, and great career progression and education opportunities.

