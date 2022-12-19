Donegal sporting organisations to benefit from €38,000 fund

44 sporting organisations in Donegal are to receive a share of a €38,000 fund for the county.
The funding under the Return to Sport – Sports Club Development Fund 2022 aims to support sports clubs in their efforts to deliver sport and physical activity following the Covid-19 pandemic.
Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator, Myles Sweeney says the funding will cover costs for sports equipment, venue hire, training, and education.
Those benefiting are;
Arranmore United FC – €700
Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club – €1,000
Ballyshannon Basketball Club – € 700
Bocan Badminton Club – €700
Buncrana Boxing Club – €700
Buncrana Hearts FC – €700
Cappry Rovers FC – €700
Carndonagh Boxing Club – €500
Carrigart Boxing Club – €940
Castlefin Celtic – €700
CLG Ghleann Fhinne – €700
Clonmany Shamrocks FC – €700
Convoy ABC – €700
Convoy Arsenal FC – €700
Cranford Athletic Club – €1,500
Derryveagh Boxing Club – €750
Donegal Bay Rowing Club – €1,000
Donegal Town Basketball Club – €700
Dunlewy Celtic FC – €700
Fanad United Football Club – €700
GAP Basketball Club – €750
Glenswilly GAA – €1,000
Lagan Harps – €820
Letterkenny Badminton Club – €1,000
Letterkenny Boxing Club – €700
Letterkenny Cricket Club – €700
Letterkenny Rovers FC – €1,000
Liquid Therapy – €700
Milford GAA Club – €1,000
Moville Celtic FC – €700
Mulroy Hoops Basketball Club – €1,000
Naomh Padraig Malainn – €1,000
Raphoe Badminton Club – €1,000
Raphoe Boxing Club – €700
Rosses Snorkelling Club – €700
Sheephaven SAC – €1,000
St Bridget’s ABC – €700
St Catherine’s FC – €1,000
St John Bosco Boxing – €700
St Marys Convoy – €1,000
Strand Rovers FC – €700
Three Rivers Badminton Club – €700
Twin Towns ABC – €700
Whitestrand United Football Club – €1,000