Donegal sporting organisations to benefit from €38,000 fund

44 sporting organisations in Donegal are to receive a share of a €38,000 fund for the county.

The funding under the Return to Sport – Sports Club Development Fund 2022 aims to support sports clubs in their efforts to deliver sport and physical activity following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator, Myles Sweeney says the funding will cover costs for sports equipment, venue hire, training, and education.

Those benefiting are;

Arranmore United FC – €700

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club – €1,000

Ballyshannon Basketball Club – € 700

Bocan Badminton Club – €700

Buncrana Boxing Club – €700

Buncrana Hearts FC – €700

Cappry Rovers FC – €700

Carndonagh Boxing Club – €500

Carrigart Boxing Club – €940

Castlefin Celtic – €700

CLG Ghleann Fhinne – €700

Clonmany Shamrocks FC – €700

Convoy ABC – €700

Convoy Arsenal FC – €700

Cranford Athletic Club – €1,500

Derryveagh Boxing Club – €750

Donegal Bay Rowing Club – €1,000

Donegal Town Basketball Club – €700

Dunlewy Celtic FC – €700

Fanad United Football Club – €700

GAP Basketball Club – €750

Glenswilly GAA – €1,000

Lagan Harps – €820

Letterkenny Badminton Club – €1,000

Letterkenny Boxing Club – €700

Letterkenny Cricket Club – €700

Letterkenny Rovers FC – €1,000

Liquid Therapy – €700

Milford GAA Club – €1,000

Moville Celtic FC – €700

Mulroy Hoops Basketball Club – €1,000

Naomh Padraig Malainn – €1,000

Raphoe Badminton Club – €1,000

Raphoe Boxing Club – €700

Rosses Snorkelling Club – €700

Sheephaven SAC – €1,000

St Bridget’s ABC – €700

St Catherine’s FC – €1,000

St John Bosco Boxing – €700

St Marys Convoy – €1,000

Strand Rovers FC – €700

Three Rivers Badminton Club – €700

Twin Towns ABC – €700

Whitestrand United Football Club – €1,000