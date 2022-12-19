Gardai launch appeal for information on 1972 bombings in Pettigo, Belturbet and Clones

Photo-fits have been released publicly for the first time of a person – or people – seen driving two cars believed to be connected to a bombing in County Cavan 50 years ago.

The Belturbet Bomb killed two teenagers – 16-year-old Patrick Stanley from Clara, Co Offaly, and 15 year-old Geraldine O’Reilly from Belturbet – on the night of December 28th 1972.

Eight others were injured in Belturbet after the bomb – contained in a red Ford Escort – exploded on the Main Street of the town.

Two other bombs exploded on the same night in Clones, County Monaghan, and near Pettigo, County Donegal, which saw three others injured.

Shortly afterwards, Patrick McCabe from Clones died while repairing a roof destroyed in the bombing.

Assistant Garda Commissioner, Michael McElgunn, is appealing to people to come forward: