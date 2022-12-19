Together for Creeslough concert has sold out

The concert to thank those involved in the aftermath of the Creeslough tragedy, scheduled for Monday, January 30th next in Letterkenny, is officially sold out.Details of the concert, ‘Together for Creeslough’ were announced at a press launch at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny on Wednesday, and tickets for the event went on sale at nine o’clock on Saturday morning.

Within twelve hours, the four outlets – Creeslough Shop, Arnolds Hotel in Dunfanaghy, Coffee Pod in Creeslough, and The Dry Arch Complex in Letterkenny – had sold their allocations.

Speaking on Sunday night, Joe Gallagher of Joe Gallagher Entertainment, who is organising the concert, said: “We knew there was going to be a large demand for tickets after Wednesday’s launch and all four outlets had all their tickets bought by Saturday evening. So, we can confirm at this early stage that ‘Together for Creeslough’ is officially sold out.”

Next month’s event will feature some of the biggest names in Irish music, including Brian McFadden, Keith Duffy, Brian Kennedy, Mickey Joe Harte, Lisa McHugh and The Whistling Donkeys.

The gala evening will be co-hosted by Clannad’s Moya Brennan and Altan’s Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh.

Speaking at Wednesday’s launch via video link, Brian McFadden, whose father, Brendan, is a native of Creeslough, said the strength of the Creeslough community has been incredible.

“Hopefully, on this night we can celebrate the people of Creeslough and how incredible they really were amongst all of this,” he commented.

Ten people were killed following an explosion at the Applegreen Service Station in the village on the afternoon of Friday, October 7th.

‘Together for Creeslough’ will be recorded by TG4 at the Aura Leisure Centre and a two-hour television special will be screened after the event.