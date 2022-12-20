Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Book of Condolence opens in Newtowncunningham for Private Sean Rooney

A book of condolence has been opened in Newtowncunningham today for Private Sean Rooney.

The book will be available at the Tourist information Kiosk in the village until 5pm this evening and tomorrow and Thursday from 9am-5pm.

20 December 2022
