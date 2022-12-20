Fencing targeted in criminal damage incident at Narin Portnoo Golf Club

Gardaí in Ballyshannon are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred at the golf club in Narin between December 11th and December 19th.

Significant damage was caused to the boundary fence, with around 43 fencing posts pulled from the ground and discarded, while a further 75 were cut at ground level and discarded and the fencing wire was cut in various places.

Anybody who may have relevant information is asked to contact

Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530.

Gardai say there has been a noticeable increase in various types of crime incidents at golf courses across the country over the past number of months.

Sergeant Paul Wallace (Crime Prevention Officer) is available should the owners/management of any golf courses wish for him to call to their club to check their security measures and/or to offer advice. Sergeant Wallace may be reached at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100 or by email at paul.wallace@garda.ie