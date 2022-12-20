Gardai investigate cause of Carndonagh car fire

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at Gortnacool, Carndonagh on Sunday the 18th of December between 4.30am and 7.30am.

A driver had veered off the road due to the icy conditions at around 4.30am. The car, Silver VW Jetta had not been causing an obstruction and the driver left it off road with the intention of returning for it then.

Gardaí subsequently received a report shortly after 7.30am to say that the car was on fire. The fire brigade also attended the scene.

The car was completely destroyed as a result of the fire.

Gardai are appealing to road users who were in that area and who may have noticed the car in question with any activity in or around it between those times to contact Gardaí in

Buncrana on 074-9320540.