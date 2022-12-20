Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigate theft of stolen car in Letterkenny

Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating the theft of a car at Glendale Drive in Letterkenny between 10pm on Friday December 16th and 1.40am on Saturday December 17th .

The car, a Silver Nissan was stolen and then abandoned a very short distance away.

Damage had been caused to the driver’s side door which had been forced open, and the ignition barrel had also been tampered with.  A sum of cash was stolen from the car.

Gardai are urging anybody who may have observed any
suspicious activity in the area between those times to contact them in Letterkenny at 074-9167100, or the Garda
Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

