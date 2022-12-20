Government urged to provide urgent mortgage relief

There has been calls for the government to provide urgent mortgage relief to struggling households following the fourth rise in interest rates since the summer.

The latest increase by European Central Bank, of zero-point-five percentage points, will put further pressure on homeowners already dealing with rising energy prices and grocery bills.

It also pledged further hikes in the future, as part of its fight against runaway inflation.

Deputy Pearse Doherty in the Dail in recent days, called on the government to put a scheme in place that will provide relief for mortgage holders who are now facing annual increases of €4,000: