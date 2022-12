A housing agency to help deal with the defective block crisis has been set up.

It was confirmed at a recent special council meeting that a number of staff have been trained up to deal with queries from defective block owners.

It is thought the housing agency will be established in Pettigo and may also serve the affected people in Mayo.

Cllr Martin Farren has welcomed the news that the agency has been set up and says he hopes it will speed up the scheme…