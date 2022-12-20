Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Motherwell announce the signing of Shane Blaney

Shane Blaney says he can’t wait to get going after signing a two and a half year deal with Motherwell.

The Letterkenny man has joined the SPL outfit from Sligo Rovers

The move was flagged up a few weeks ago when terms were agreed, and last night Motherwell confirmed the signing of the 23 year old who scored a wonder free-kick when Sligo beat Motherwell in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

“I’ve loved my time at Sligo and want to continue to improve and add to my game here at Motherwell,”  Blaney said.

“There is a lot of really talented players in this squad already and I can’t wait to get going.”

Motherwell play Kilmarnock  this Friday, but Blaney won’t be included in any matchday squads until January 1st.

Gardai Scam Warning, Highland Radio, News, Letterkenny, Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardaí preparing for the return of Private Seán Rooney’s body to Donegal

20 December 2022
foroige_logo_colour_rgb
Audio, News, Top Stories

Widespread upset over closure of Foroige’s neighbourhood youth project

20 December 2022
sean sweeney
News, Top Stories

Pub window smashed in Derryfad, Creeslough

20 December 2022
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate cause of Carndonagh car fire

20 December 2022
Advertisement

