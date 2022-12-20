Motherwell announce the signing of Shane Blaney

Shane Blaney says he can’t wait to get going after signing a two and a half year deal with Motherwell.

The Letterkenny man has joined the SPL outfit from Sligo Rovers

The move was flagged up a few weeks ago when terms were agreed, and last night Motherwell confirmed the signing of the 23 year old who scored a wonder free-kick when Sligo beat Motherwell in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

“I’ve loved my time at Sligo and want to continue to improve and add to my game here at Motherwell,” Blaney said.

“There is a lot of really talented players in this squad already and I can’t wait to get going.”

Motherwell play Kilmarnock this Friday, but Blaney won’t be included in any matchday squads until January 1st.