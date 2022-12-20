Ollie Horgan to launch Donegal Sports Star Awards

Former Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan will launch the 2022 Donegal Sports Star Awards on Monday evening 9th of January in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny
Horgan will also make the presentations to the 1982 Donegal Sports Star Award winners who will be special guests to mark the 40th anniversary of their successes.
The Donegal Sports Star Awards function will take place on Friday 27th of January in the Mount Errigal.
1982 Donegal Sports Star Award winners
Overall
John Campbell, Ballybofey (Clay Pigeon Shooting)
Athletics
Hugo Duggan, Milford (Athletics)
Appreciation
Tom Conaghan, Donegal Town (GAA)
Badminton
Sylvia Kearon, Raphoe (Badminton)
Boxing
Stephen Friel, Buncrana (Boxing)
Canoeing
Brendan, Dalton, Bundoran (Canoeing)
Clay Pigeon Shooting
John Campbell, Ballybofey (Clay Pigeon Shooting)
GAA
Martin McHugh, Kilcar (GAA)
Golf
Fr. Brendan McBride, Portnoo (Golf)
Hall of Fame
Brian Anderson, Ballybofey (Boxing)
Martial Arts
Kathleen Gallagher, Carrigart (Martial Arts)
Motorsport
Eamon Harvey, Letterkenny & Sammy Fisher, Ramelton (Motorsport)
Rugby
Stephen Laughlin (Rugby)
Soccer
Eddie McGinley, Kilmacrennan (Soccer)
Surfing
William Britton, Rossnowlagh (Surfing)
Table Tennis
Athena Gallagher, Fanad (Table Tennis)
Secondary School
PCC Falcarragh
Best Secondary School Sports Girl
Carmel Kelly & Sinead McLaughlin, Loreto Convent Letterkenny
Best Secondary School Sports Teacher
Fr. Michael Sweeney PCC Falcarragh
Best Secondary School Sports Boy
Eddie McGinley, PCC Falcarragh