Ollie Horgan to launch Donegal Sports Star Awards

Photo: Stephen Doherty

Former Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan will launch the 2022 Donegal Sports Star Awards on Monday evening 9th of January in the Mount Errigal Hotel in Letterkenny

Horgan will also make the presentations to the 1982 Donegal Sports Star Award winners who will be special guests to mark the 40th anniversary of their successes.

The Donegal Sports Star Awards function will take place on Friday 27th of January in the Mount Errigal.

1982 Donegal Sports Star Award winners

Overall

John Campbell, Ballybofey (Clay Pigeon Shooting)

Athletics

Hugo Duggan, Milford (Athletics)

Appreciation

Tom Conaghan, Donegal Town (GAA)

Badminton

Sylvia Kearon, Raphoe (Badminton)

Boxing

Stephen Friel, Buncrana (Boxing)

Canoeing

Brendan, Dalton, Bundoran (Canoeing)

Clay Pigeon Shooting

John Campbell, Ballybofey (Clay Pigeon Shooting)

GAA

Martin McHugh, Kilcar (GAA)

Golf

Fr. Brendan McBride, Portnoo (Golf)

Hall of Fame

Brian Anderson, Ballybofey (Boxing)

Martial Arts

Kathleen Gallagher, Carrigart (Martial Arts)

Motorsport

Eamon Harvey, Letterkenny & Sammy Fisher, Ramelton (Motorsport)

Rugby

Stephen Laughlin (Rugby)

Soccer

Eddie McGinley, Kilmacrennan (Soccer)

Surfing

William Britton, Rossnowlagh (Surfing)

Table Tennis

Athena Gallagher, Fanad (Table Tennis)

Secondary School

PCC Falcarragh

Best Secondary School Sports Girl

Carmel Kelly & Sinead McLaughlin, Loreto Convent Letterkenny

Best Secondary School Sports Teacher

Fr. Michael Sweeney PCC Falcarragh

Best Secondary School Sports Boy

Eddie McGinley, PCC Falcarragh

