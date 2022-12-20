Pub window smashed in Derryfad, Creeslough

Gardaí in Milford are investigating a criminal damage incident that occurred at a licenced premises in the Derryfad area of Creeslough on Friday night last at approximately 8.37.

A man who had not entered the premises at any stage and who was simply standing outside smashed one of the windows

with his fist before leaving the area in a VW Golf in the direction of Creeslough.

Gardai are urging anybody who may have travelled in that

area around that time and who had a dash cam to make the footage available to Gardaí in Milford.

The station can be contacted on 074-9153060.