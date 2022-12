Galbally won the Ulster Intermediate title on Wednesday evening beating Corduff of Monaghan 1-9 to 0-5 at the Athletics Grounds in Armagh.

Barry Carberry score the Tyrone sides goal in the second half while Daniel Kerr chipped over four points.

They will now play Galway’s Dunmore MacHales in the All Ireland semi final on Saturday 7th January 2023.