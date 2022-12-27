Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Three dead and four injured in Tyrone crash

Three people have died and four children were injured in a road crash in Co.Tyrone.

Police say the drivers of the two vehicles, a man in his 20s and a woman in her 80s were killed in the head on collision.

A woman in her 50s who was a passenger in one of the vehicles has also lost her life.

The crash happened yesterday afternoon between Cookstown and Dungannon .

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it deployed two rapid response teams and several emergency crews after receiving a 999 call at 3.29pm.

It’s understood that two vehicles were involved in a head on collision on the road about 3km outside Cookstown.

After assessment and initial treatment at the scene, four children and a woman in her 20s were taken to hospital in Belfast.

A large section of Dungannon Road has been closed and the PSNI said it is likely to remain closed for some time.

Forensic officers worked at the scene until late last night to try to establish what happened.

