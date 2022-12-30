Donegal MD Cathaoirleach outlines her priorities for 2023

The Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District says securing more improvements on the road from Killybegs to Donegal Town must be a priority for the coming year.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy acknowledges that will not be secured in the short to medium term. but says towns like Bruckless and Dunkineely need to have traffic issues addressed, particularly as the services offered in Killybegs continue to expand.

She says the current situation is unfair on those communities.

First, Cllr Kennedy said the top priority for 2023 must be housing……..